HOUSTON – A multi-vehicle crash was reported Monday afternoon on the North Freeway near State Highway 249, according to Houston Transtar.

The major pile up happened at 1:20 p.m. in the 10300 block of the North Freeway at West Mount Houston.

At least 10 to 14 vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Houston police.

SKY 2 shows aerials of the crash as crews work to clear the debris on I-45 at West Mount Houston. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The extent of injuries have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.