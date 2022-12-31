Barbara Walters, pioneering TV journalist who began on ‘TODAY,’ dies at 93

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Television personality Barbara Walters attends the Woman's Day 8th Annual Red Dress awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center on February 8, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV broadcaster who blazed a trail for women in a male-dominated medium, died Friday. She was 93.

The ABC network interrupted its schedule Friday night to share the sad news and reflect on her career.

Walters was known in recent years as the co-creator and matriarch of the hit ABC daytime show “The View,” but older viewers remember her as the first female anchor of a network news program and the pre-eminent interviewer on television. She earned that reputation with a penchant for meticulous preparation, whether she was interviewing despots or divas, models or murderers.

