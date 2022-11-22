H-E-B opens a brand shop; PHOTOS: See the merchandise, find out when branded merch will be in stores across Texas

HOUSTON – H-E-B launched its own brand shop in Texas last week.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer our loyal customers exclusive, quality products, and with H-E-B Brand Shop we’re excited to give our superfans opportunities to celebrate and showoff their passion for all things H-E-B,” said Sabina Israelian-Garcia, H-E-B Group Vice President of General Merchandise, Drug Store and Beauty.

The retailer launched the shop in Kerrville as the chain celebrated its 117th anniversary in the Hill Country city where the company was founded in 1905.

H-E-B said via a news release that it plans to bring H-E-B Brand Shop to more stores across the state, starting early next year. In next year’s rollout, H-E-B plans to include stores in every region where it operates.

While the wider rollout of the line’s full assortment is expected in 2023, the news release said select stores across Texas currently have H-E-B themed Christmas ornaments under the H-E-B Brand Shop label available in the seasonal section while supplies last.

Looking ahead, H-E-B said its merchandise will be located on branded fixtures in store aisles, will feature nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands and products such as H-E-B Bakery, Café Ole by H-E-B, and H-E-B Texas Tough.

“To cultivate H-E-B fandom, the fun, distinctive items in the assortment will include apparel, accessories, drinkware, décor, textiles, toys, and more,” the news release reads. “With so many items, H-E-B Brand Shop will have plenty of options for the H-E-B super fan in your life, whether it’s ‘I Love My H-E-B’ socks, T-shirts featuring a vintage H-E-B storefront, a heart-shaped sticker declaring love for H-E-B Meal Simple brisket queso, or a baby onesie with a H-E-B badge that reads H-E-Baby for the youngest of fans.”

At launch, H-E-B Brand Shop products will be available for purchase in store and via Curbside pickup and Home Delivery only at the Kerrville H-E-B on Main Street. Customers can use heb.com and the My H-E-B mobile app to browse the product line only by selecting the store where H-E-B Brand Shop is available.

Take a look at some of the merchandise already for sale:

H-E-B announced the opening of its new Brand Shop. See merchandise to be sold by the retail grocery chain. (H-E-B)

