Parents claim bus driver repeatedly assaulted 17-year-old student with Autism at Manvel High School

MANVEL, Texas – The parents of a teenage son have demanded Alvin Independent School District remove a school bus driver they’ve accused of physically and verbally assaulting their child on multiple occasions.

“Multiple times, [he] had grabbed my son as he was getting on the bus. Reprimanding him for walking to the bus too slow,” said Nikki Brooks.

Christian, 17, is a senior at Manvel High School.

“He’s in the National Honor Society. He loves to talk. He’s obsessed with positive, motivational quotes,” Brooks said, describing her son, who also lives with Autism.

Nikki said the first incident with the bus driver took place along the bus route in Sept.

She said she knew of at least two other incidents in Oct. and Nov.

However, Nikki said her son never told her or his dad about the bus driver. She said they found out from other parents who had heard from their children.

“He said he didn’t want us to get upset,” she added.

But Nikki said not getting upset is impossible because her son, who stands at six feet tall and likes to talk, told them, “that he’s shrinking himself down. He’s shrinking himself down to be - so that he does not intimidate unintentionally,” she said recounting a conversation with her son. “He said, ‘I’m tall. I’m dark-skinned. I’m skinny. I got a big ol’ Afro, and I realize the vibe I get from him because of people who look like me. So, I try to be extra nice.’”

Nikki wrote Alvin ISD transportation department, asking to see surveillance video. She also demanded an apology from the driver.

She said she met with school district officials who apologized and said they reprimanded the driver after reviewing video.

Nikki added that Alvin ISD officials did not specify what they did to reprimand the driver, neither did they detail what they saw in the surveillance video. While she appreciated the apology, she said she requested to view the video but was told she could not.

“Why is this driver still here, and help me understand how we get to a resolution,” Nikki said.

After talks with administrators, Nikki said the school district did change her son’s route this week. However, community activist Eugene Howard said Alvin ISD only has scratched the surface of what should be done.

“This bus driver needs to be removed. He has demonstrated time and time again that he is not capable. He does not have the character to do the job to look after someone’s most precious item, which is their children,” Howard said.

KPRC2 requested comment from Alvin ISD but did not receive a response Thursday.