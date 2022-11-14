Grieving family works to save lives, one seat belt click at a time

In the blink of an eye, 16-year-old Kailee Mills was gone.

Kailee had just left home with her friends for a Halloween party. She was in the backseat, when the car veered off the road and rolled over.

Kailee was ejected and died instantly. Her three friends walked away.

Kailee was the only one in the car not wearing a seat belt.

On National Seat Belt Safety Day, KPRC 2 News Today spoke with Kailee’s parents about the lesson they hope other families learn from their story. Watch the interview in the video player above.

