Bomb threat reported at Texas A&M University prompts evacuation, officials say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Evacuations were underway for part of Texas A & M University after a bomb threat was received at the campus, officials said.
An alert posted on the university’s website at 1:25 p.m. said the threat mentioned Kyle Field. As a precaution, the stadium and the Bright building were being cleared as police searched the facilities.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will update as more information becomes available.
