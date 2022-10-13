Bomb threat reported at Texas A&M University prompts evacuation, officials say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Evacuations were underway for part of Texas A & M University after a bomb threat was received at the campus, officials said.

An alert posted on the university’s website at 1:25 p.m. said the threat mentioned Kyle Field. As a precaution, the stadium and the Bright building were being cleared as police searched the facilities.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will update as more information becomes available.