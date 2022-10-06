Is chiropractic care right for you?

Millions of Americans have benefited from chiropractic care, yet some people still think it’s only a remedy for back pain.

Whether you’re seeking relief from everyday aches, or simply looking to maintain a more active lifestyle - there are a lot of reasons to consider chiropractic care that have nothing to do with the back.

KPRC 2 News Today interviewed Dr. Steven Knauf to learn more about what a chiropractor does, and how treatment can benefit your overall health and wellness. Watch the interview in the video player above.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: