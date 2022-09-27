Gov. Abbott sends Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida as state braces for Hurricane Ian

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced he has deployed Texas A&M Task Force 1 as residents in Florida are bracing for the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The deployment is part of a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian,” said Governor Abbott.

WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Ian continues its trek

The Task Force is a Type 3 urban search-and-rescue team consisting of 45 personnel, four boats, and two search dogs, according to a news release.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian is forecasted to hit the southwestern part of Florida’s Gulf Coast, which includes the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Fort Myers.

Gov. Abbott said in a statement that Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response efforts and recognizes the urgency for additional resources.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of Floridians and aid the State of Florida has sent us during times of crisis in our state—and we are honored to do the same,” he said in a statement.

RELATED: Hurricane Ian gets nasty quickly, turbocharged by warm water