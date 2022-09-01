Not baby wipes: Narcotics worth over $11.8 million seized from tractor trailer at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo, officers say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its Office of Field Operations officers seized cocaine that totaled over $11.8 million in street value over the weekend.

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its Office of Field Operations officers seized cocaine that totaled over $11.8 million in street value over the weekend.

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities.”

The seizure happened on Aug. 26 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2016 Stoughton trailer manifesting a shipment of baby wipes for a secondary inspection, according to a release. The truck was referred for a canine inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 1,935 packages containing 1,532.65 pounds of alleged cocaine within the shipment.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $11,818,400 million.

CBP seized the narcotics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.