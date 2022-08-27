CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mailbox thieves repeatedly hit Business park in NW Harris County

The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating a string of thefts at a northwest Harris County mailbox.

The most recent theft which reportedly happened at the business park mailbox located at 17639 Telge Road was caught on camera.

“In the surveillance, the people [two] pull up in our handicap parking in front of our business. The male gets out of our passenger side he walks to the mailbox, he comes back, he gets in the car, and he’s got mail in his hand,” said business owner Kimberly Caldwell.

Caldwell said the thieves have hit the mailbox in front of her business K&S Contracting for about a month.

“We’ve had a check stolen and brought to our bank and they tried to cash it, but the fraud department caught it,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell claims other businesses haven’t been so lucky.

“One of the business owners actually found checks for sale on the ‘black web,’ so they’re taking highest bidders to buy our checks and I guess they try to cash them. and I think he said they were trying to sell, it says USPS keys, so I guess they’re trying to sell the keys that open the boxes,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell filed a report with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

In a statement they said:

“Inspectors are aware of this incident and are looking into it. These investigations, however, do take time. As it is an active investigation, the USPIS cannot provide additional information.

While the U.S. Mail remains one of the most secure means of transmitting information, it also contains items that are attractive to thieves. Mail theft can and does occur, but there are steps postal customers can do to minimize becoming a victim. Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit overnight in your mailbox or in a collection box. Postal Inspectors recommend checking your mailbox every day and removing your mail as promptly as possible. Customers can deposit their outgoing mail inside post office lobbies or in a USPS blue collection box. If you place your outgoing mail in a blue USPS collection box, be sure to do so BEFORE the last collection time, which is displayed on the box. The longer your mail stays in any mailbox, the more susceptible it is to theft.”

Postal Inspectors rely on customers to report any items taken from the mail. It is very important for customers to report mail theft directly to the USPIS by calling 877-876-2455 or by visiting our website at www.uspis.gov.