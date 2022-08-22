First-ever Houston Theater Week offers BOGO deals on more than 90 shows

The curtain has risen on the first-ever Houston Theater Week.

August 22-29, Houston theater enthusiasts can purchase Buy One, Get One Free tickets on more than 90 different shows and performances for the upcoming 2022-2023 performing arts season.

Discounted shows include those offered by Houston’s permanent resident companies: Houston Symphony, Houston Ballet, Alley Theatre, Houston Grand Opera, DaCamera, Performing Arts Houston, Theatre Under the Stars and The Hobby Center.

These groups are joined by several of Houston’s community theater groups and professional music ensembles, including: ROCO, Dirt Dogs Theater Company, Main Street Theater, Mercury Chamber Orchestra, Kinetic Ensemble, and 4th Wall Theatre Company.

Some of the discounted performances:

“Ain’t Misbehavin’”

“A Christmas Carol”

“Mary Poppins”

“Legally Blonde – The Musical”

“Rent”

“STOMP”

“Salome”

“Chicago The Musical”

“The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley”

“Houston Theater Week was developed to showcase and strengthen Houston’s diverse professional performing arts portfolio,” said Houston First President & CEO Michael Heckman. “We are proud to partner with resident companies in the heart of downtown as well as community theater groups located throughout our city and look forward to this campaign continuing to grow in popularity and success.”

To view all the offers and purchase tickets, visit: www.HoustonTheaterWeek.com. The special offer promo code for Houston Theater Week is: HTXARTS.