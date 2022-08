Transformers are seen on a power pole in Houston in this undated file image.

People across the Houston area are dealing with heavy rain Thursday night, causing thousands of residents to be without power.

According to CenterPoint Energy, 34,249 customers were affected as of 6:04 p.m.

