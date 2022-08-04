Former Houston Rocket Iman Shumpert arrested for felony marijuana possession at Dallas airport

DALLAS, Texas – Ten-year NBA veteran — and Dancing With The Stars winner — Iman Shumpert has been arrested on a felony marijuana charge at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

According to court documents, the 32-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday, July 30 around 3:40 p.m after officers were dispatched to the airport on a possible drug violation call.

When officers met up with TSA agents inside the airport, they reported finding a “sizeable” amount of “a greeny leafy substance” inside a backpack during a secondary search and screening process of Shumpert and his belongings.

Officers said they asked Shumpert what was inside the plastic bag and he stated that it was marijuana. According to the charging documents, more than four ounces of marijuana was found in Shumpert’s possession.

After the search, officers said Shumpert asked if there was any way he could make his flight to Los Angeles to pick up his daughter, but the arresting officer informed him that it was not going to be possible as he was being placed under arrest.

In addition to the marijuana, authorities also found a Glock magazine with 14, 9mm rounds located inside of the same backpack, however, no weapon was located. Officers said the magazine and rounds were packaged, labeled and taken to a locker in Terminal E for safekeeping.

It is unclear if Shumpert remains in jail.

The now free agent NBA star played for the Houston Rockets for one season in 2018.