Teen arrested, charged with murder in east Houston hotel shooting, HPD says

Teen arrested, charged with murder in deadly hotel shooting off I-10, HPD says

HOUSTON – A second suspect has been arrested and charged following a deadly shooting that took place back in April in east Houston, according to officials.

Authorities with the Houston Homicide Division say 18-year-old Joshua Griffin was charged with murder following the shooting death of 25-year-old Nicholas Alfred.

According to police, HPD officers were called to a hotel located in the 10100 block of the East Freeway around 1:35 a.m. on April 20 in regards to the shooting.

When HPD arrived, they said Alfred was found lying outside of a hotel room, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department took Alfred to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say evidence at the scene suggests three men exited a gray four-door sedan and fired several rounds at the victim before driving off.

Twenty-eight-year-old Karl Kelly was arrested back on May 4 and charged in relation to the murder.

Griffin was arrested on May 27 after investigators discovered he had three outstanding warrants in the State of Georgia. He was then extradited and is currently in custody at the Forsyth County Jail. On Aug. 2, Griffin was additionally charged with murder for his role in this case.

He is expected to be extradited back to Harris County.

A third suspect, believed to be a juvenile male, is wanted. Investigators say they are following leads on his whereabouts.