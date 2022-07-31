Multiple agencies respond after trees caught on fire in Humble, according to officials

HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon.

According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road.

Mutual agencies were sent to the location to provide aid, including the Harris County Emergency Corps, Westfield Fire Department, and Harris County ESD No.24/Aldine Fire & Rescue.

The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.