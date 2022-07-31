92º

Local News

Multiple agencies respond after trees caught on fire in Humble, according to officials

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Eastex Fire Department, Fire in Humble
Multiple agencies respond after trees caught on fire in Humble, according to officials (Precinct One CERT Team)

HUMBLE, Texas – Fire officials say they were able to put out flames which were said to have started Sunday afternoon.

According to the Eastex Fire Department, the flames began in the Humble area around 1:52 p.m. in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road.

Mutual agencies were sent to the location to provide aid, including the Harris County Emergency Corps, Westfield Fire Department, and Harris County ESD No.24/Aldine Fire & Rescue.

The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter