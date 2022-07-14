Lady Gaga giving back to cities where her Chromatica Ball tour stops, including Houston

Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

HOUSTON – Lady Gaga has no ‘bad romance’ with Houston.

The international singer, songwriter and actress has announced that she is offering grants ranging from $25,000 to $50,000 to organizations where she will be performing her Chromatica Ball tour.

Her Kindness in Community Fund accepted applications from mental health organizations all around the world, including Houston. The Born This Way Foundation, led by Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people around the world, and they are aiming to “make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Are you going to see Lady Gaga at Minute Maid Park on Sept. 13?

Ad

Tickets are on sale now!