VIDEOS: Wanted aggravated robbery suspect strikes 2 dollar stores within 2 days, police say

HOUSTON – A cash reward is being offered in hopes of finding a suspect who committed aggravated robberies at two different general stores a day apart in the month of May.

The first offense happened on May 10 in the 9500 block of Homestead.

Police said, around 9 p.m., employees had locked the front doors for the night and were in the back of the store working when an unknown man suddenly appeared and pointed a handgun at one of them.

The suspect, who had apparently been hiding somewhere within the store until closing time, then escorted the employee to the cash registers, demanding the employee to open the drawers and place money into a bag.

While the employee was doing as instructed, the suspect aimed his gun at another employee, forcing her to unlock the front doors. He then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Police said, the following day, the wanted suspect robbed another general store in the 9200 block of N. Wayside.

That surveillance video shows the suspect walking up on an unsuspecting employee and pulling out a handgun. The frightened employee begins to run around the store in an attempt to get away, but the suspect remains close behind. The suspect is then seen pointing a gun at another employee, who appears to open the registers and hand over the cash. The suspect then flees the scene.

The suspect is believed to be around 17 or 18 years old, has short black hair and a medium build. In one of the videos, he was wearing all black clothing in both crimes.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.