City of Houston hosts Annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony

HOUSTON – The Mayor’s Office of Veterans & Military Affairs (MOVMA) and Mayor Pro-Tem Dave Martin will host the Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday at City Hall.

The event, which takes place at 11 a.m., is observed annually on March 29 and is an opportunity for all to thank and honor the nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

The event is open to the general public, active-duty personnel, veterans, and elected officials.

This year’s guest speaker, a decorated Vietnam veteran, will share his experience about his service in Vietnam and his journey through life post-military duties.

Active-duty military personnel will present an official Vietnam Veteran lapel pin to each Vietnam War veteran in attendance who served on active duty from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.