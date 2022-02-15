Man dead after ‘suspicious’ house fire on Houston’s south side; roommate in custody, officials say

Officials with the Houston Fire Department are investigating after a man died in a house fire on Houston’s south side Tuesday.

It happened in the 3700 block of Ward Street around 3:15 a.m.

According to investigators, a 63-year-old man was trapped inside the home. Although the house was reportedly locked up tightly, firefighters were able to get inside the home and found the man at the back of the residence. He was transported to the hospital, where investigators said he later died from his injuries.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said the blaze started in the living room and is being investigated as a suspicious fire. Police said they currently have the man’s roommate in custody.

According to officers, the victim had requested HPD’s help in beginning an eviction process on the person of interest. The homeowner wanted the man to move out and had been feuding with him for two days.

The suspect told police the victim pointed a gun at him a few days ago. The district attorney’s office reportedly did charge the victim in the incident.

This is a developing story. We will have more updates as they become available.