Houston area man charged after allegedy hitting, injuring child

Jaqualyn White, 22, has since been charged with injury to a child. According to court documents, he is currently out on bond.

“Jaqualyn White was arrested and charged with two counts of Injury to a Child. His bond was set at $15,000.00 out of the 339th District Court, ”Constable Mark Herman said.

On Jan. 22, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the 2800 block of Green Lodge Circle.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found a child with physical injuries. Deputies said they later learned White had hit the child, causing the injuries.