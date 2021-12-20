Caught on camera: Alleged dog thief takes Shih Tzu, Chihuahua from Cypress area home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Precinct 4 deputy constables are searching for a suspect they say stole a Shih Tzu and a Chihuahua puppy from a Cypress area home, then later abandoned the animals near a dumpster.

On Dec. 14, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a burglary of a habitation call in the 11000 block of Huffmeister Road. Upon arrival, they were told that two dogs were stolen from the home, and it was caught on camera.

Photo of alleged dog thief sent by Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office. (Harris County Precinct 4)

Video surveillance captured footage of a man allegedly stealing the dogs and the kennel they were housed in. For some reason, the man later dumped them.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing an orange safety vest with a gray long sleeve shirt and shorts. He stood about 6 feet tall and appeared to weigh around 180 pounds.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or knows about the case is urged to contact the constable’s office.