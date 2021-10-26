Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Lanes blocked on I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Park Ten after 2-vehicle crash, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Traffic
A two-vehicle major crash on I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Park Ten is causing three lanes to be blocked, police said. (Oct. 26, 2021)
A two-vehicle major crash on I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Park Ten is causing three lanes to be blocked, police said. (Oct. 26, 2021) (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A two-vehicle major crash on I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Park Ten is causing three lanes to be blocked, police said.

Officers said they received a call about the crash around 6:40 a.m. According to investigators, no injuries were reported.

Police said it is unknown how long the lanes will be closed.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email