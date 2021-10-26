Lanes blocked on I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Park Ten after 2-vehicle crash, police say

A two-vehicle major crash on I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Park Ten is causing three lanes to be blocked, police said. (Oct. 26, 2021)

HOUSTON – A two-vehicle major crash on I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Park Ten is causing three lanes to be blocked, police said.

Officers said they received a call about the crash around 6:40 a.m. According to investigators, no injuries were reported.

I-10 Katy Freeway (eastbound) @ Park Ten, vehicle crash has three lanes blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 26, 2021

Police said it is unknown how long the lanes will be closed.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.