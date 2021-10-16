Cornyn: Capitol Attackers lowest common denominator

Pushing for increased support for law enforcement investigations

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, (R), Texas says the FBI showed significant lapses when investigating claims of sexual abuse by women and girls taking part in USA gymnastics. “They’re set up to deal with all manner of crime in counter-intelligence matters but when it comes to things like sexual assault they simply are in the dark ages,” he said on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

Lowest common denominator attacked U.S. Capitol

“What happened on January 6th, and I was there in the Senate chamber, was wrong,” he said. “It demonstrates what happens when you get a group of people together, a large mob, and really it’s the lowest common denominator characterizes the whole effort.” Senator Cornyn said former President Trump had the right to say what he said prior to that riot about the election being stolen.

Cornyn: There was no election fraud

Senator Cornyn is not part of the growing group of Republicans falling in line with the former President’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen. “I believe Joe Biden won the election,” he said. “President Trump had about 60 different lawsuits that were unsuccessful in changing the outcome and the Constitution says the new President should be sworn in on January 20th and Joe Biden was.”

