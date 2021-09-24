5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, September 24

Here are things to know for Friday, September 24:

1. Woman found shot multiple times dies in north Harris County, authorities say

A woman is dead after she was found shot several times in north Harris County, authorities say.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Thursday that the shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive. When responding officers arrived to the scene, investigators said they found a woman dead, who had been shot several times.

“Upon arrival, units found the body of a female deceased in the courtyard area of the apartment complex,” said HCSO Chief Deputy Edison Toquica.

The suspect fled on foot, Gonzalez tweeted.

“We heard the ambulance and stuff so we came outside and we walked around and we saw the lady,” Alexandria Joseph, a neighbor, said.

Investigators also said the woman’s boyfriend, who was with her at the time, is considered a person of interest and has yet to be located.

2. VIDEO: Pearland police release body camera footage of Johneisha Lewis’ arrest

Body camera video released by the Pearland Police Department shows footage of a woman’s arrest that included police officers using a Taser.

Police said Johneisha Lewis was going 28 miles over the speed limit in the school zone on Kirby Drive near Shadow Creek Parkway at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

KPRC 2 spoke with a relative of Deon Ledet who said that the woman in the video is his sister. During the traffic stop, the woman told Pearland Police her brother was killed earlier in the week by police, but did not give them a name of who it was.

3. Pearland PD investigating arrest of woman speeding in school zone, police say

Pearland police are investigating an arrest in Pearland that led to an officer using a taser on a driver.

Police said Johneisha Lewis was going 28 miles over the speed limit in the school zone on Kirby Drive near Shadow Creek Parkway at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

An officer tried to stop Lewis, but she allegedly kept driving and finally pulled over a half a mile away on Discovery Bay Drive and Business Center Drive.

They said Lewis resisted and a second officer shot her with a taser.

During the traffic stop Lewis told officers that her brother had just been killed by police officers.

4. KPRC 2 Investigates: Allegations of fraud, intimidation and violence at busy car repair shop

A months-long KPRC 2 Investigation looking into theft, threats, violence and allegations of insurance fraud, culminated in the arrest of the owner of the business; But more work needs to be done.

Harris County Collision, located at 16210 Clay Road near Highway 6, is unlike any repair shop we’ve ever investigated. We were first contacted about the businesses’ alleged bad practices by customers claiming they were victims of fraud. But public records, including 911 calls and surveillance video connected to police reports, revealed that much more was going on at the shop.

So far in 2021, there have been 58 calls to 911 from the business, an increase from the 48 calls for service the year before. Records show 67 calls to 911 were made from the shop in 2019.

5. Despite his victory in Texas and no credible evidence of widespread fraud, Donald Trump calls for election audit legislation

Former President Donald Trump has asked Gov. Greg Abbott to add an election audit bill to this year’s third special session, continuing his push to cast doubts on the election results of the 2020 presidential election despite winning in Texas.

In a letter published Thursday, Trump said, “Texans have big questions about the November 2020 Elections,” and time is running out to conduct an audit of the “2020 Presidential Election Scam” because paper ballots are kept for only 22 months after an election.

“Governor Abbott, we need a ‘Forensic Audit of the 2020 Election’ added to the call,” Trump wrote. “We’re quickly running out of time and it must be done this week.”

