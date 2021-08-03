PHOTOS: Woman found inside cardboard box after Texas delivery driver saw parcel moving on its own, police say

KPRC 2 has blurred this image further from Eagle Pass Police Department. The photo was shared on Aug. 3, 2021.

HOUSTON – Police officers in Eagle Pass, Texas, found a woman inside of a large cardboard box after being alerted by a delivery driver that the package had moved on its own, police said on social media.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Bryan Street in Eagle Pass. Officers arrived and upon checking the box discovered a woman inside. The woman from Honduras was removed from the box and turned over to agents of the United States Border Patrol.

Police said they turned the investigation over to Homeland Security.

Images shared by Eagle Pass Police Department after a woman was found in a cardboard box. (Eagle Pass Police Department/Facebook)

