These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in June 2021

Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

30 Winslow Way, The Woodlands, TX 77382 (HAR)

Size: 10,038 square feet

Address: 30 Winslow Way, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Listing: “Modernism Architecture in Nearly Completed 1 Acre Corner Lot Estate along Hole No. 6 Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Double Gated Circle Drive, Custom Steel & Glass Entry Door. Staircases feature White Oak Treads with Tempered Glass & Steel Bannister on Stairs & Balcony. 2 Story Foyer & Living has Italian Imported Fireplace w/ Linear Glass. Custom Glass Encased Wine Room holds 977 Bottles w/ Italian Porcelain Ceiling. Stunning Formal Dining w/ Entertain Bar. Contemporary Study. White Oak 8″ Plank Hardwoods Throughout, Modern Form Collection Fixtures, Family Rm w/ Retractable Glass & Steel Opens to Pool, Grounds & Golf! Viking Professional Kitchen w/ Counter & Fireplace from Spain, Euro Luxe Cabinetry & Chef’s Pantry w/ Calacatta Silestone. 1st Floor Game Rm w/ Custom Wrapped Bar: Eternal Noir Silestone. Superb Outdoor Culinary & Entertain Loggias, Massive Modern Pool w/ Zero Edge Spa. Pinnacle Finish & Design in Primary & Ensuites. Media/Game/Bar Up Out to Balcony. Home Elevator.”

Ad

11311 Jamestown Road, Piney Point Village, TX 77024 (HAR)

Size: 7,930 square feet

Address: 11311 Jamestown Road, Piney Point Village, TX 77024

Listing: “Visit the French countryside without ever leaving Piney Point! Working from home has never been so appealing! This beautiful home has been exquisitely detailed with the very finest finishes. Thoughtfully designed floorplan offers open, light-filled rooms that flow effortlessly from one to another. Multiple entertaining areas allow for everyone to “have their own space” or could also gather in the gourmet kitchen and spacious family room with its beamed ceiling! You’ll love the walls of windows overlooking the deep loggia, terraces, summer kitchen and a pool most resorts would aspire to have! Have your friends over for Movie Night in your own home theater. The primary bedroom is a real retreat with cathedral trussed ceiling, views to the rear grounds and luxurious bathroom. There are so many possibilities with this fantastic and flexible layout including a second bedroom down, wine vault, four car garage, and motor court for additional parking!”

Ad

5807 Shady River Drive, Houston, TX 77057 (HAR)

Size: 8,804 square feet

Address: 5807 Shady River Drive, Houston, TX 77057

Listing: “The product of quality craftsmanship and distinguished design, this timeless Tanglewood residence exudes refined living in a prestigious location with close proximity to Houston Country Club. Regal Robert Dame design lends itself to entertaining combining spectacular scale with stylish selections in a sublime setting surrounded by manicured gardens and a serene swimming pool. Grand Reception Hall. Wet Bar with access to eastern garden. Wine Vault. Gourmet Kitchen with informal dining area opens to Den. Sumptuous Primary Suite up features sitting area with fireplace, private balcony, and luxurious bath with sizable dressing rooms. 3 Guest Suites + Game Room up. Third Floor Fitness Center/Bedroom #5 + Home Office. Savant Automation System. Elevator capable. Loggia with fireplace and summer kitchen. Sizable Motor Court enclosed by dual driveway gates with porte-cochere leading to a 3-car Garage with Guest Apartment above offering an additional 579 sq. ft. of living space (per Appraisal).”

Ad

2223 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

Size: 7,125 square feet

Address: 2223 Inwood Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Listing: “Stunning new construction home by Leitch Properties in desirable River Oaks. High end transitional home featuring high ceilings, white oak hardwoods throughout and large backyard with room for a pool. Open floor plan living that leads into the chef’s kitchen with an oversized island, Wolf/Subzero appliances and butler’s pantry. Custom steal doors overlook the covered back patio and summer kitchen. Dramatic entry staircase leads you up to the 2nd floor which features the oversized primary bedroom, with a walk-in closet and a spa like bathroom. Connected to the primary bedroom is a balcony perfect for relaxing in the Texas sun. All four secondary guest rooms have en suite baths and walk-in closets. The third floor is the perfect flex room with a wet bar that could be used as a secondary office, zoom room or movie den. Home has an elevator and oversized garage with epoxy flooring. Central location and walkable to River Oaks shopping center.”

Ad

5665 Green Tree Road, Houston, TX 77056 (HAR)

Size: 8,095 square feet

Address: 5665 Green Tree Road, Houston, TX 77056

Listing: “An Award Winner for 2020 Best Design! Gracing a superb Tanglewood corner lot, & designed with the utmost thought & care, this gem features exquisite custom details, abundant natural light, a clean aesthetic & modern lines. This regal masterpiece, with an impressive stone facade & slate roof, pairs luxurious interior comfort with indulgent outdoor amenities. The distinctive architecture offers gracious formals, ideal for entertaining & grand living. Spacious family room adjoins the gourmet kitchen, scullery & wine cellar. The 2nd floor offers a serene Primary Suite & Bath worthy of any five star spa. An elevator leads to four additional en suite bedrooms & an expansive 2nd floor living area. The extraordinary lot features 5 mature live oaks offering an ideal setting for this magnificent home, with a dazzling pool and spa, loggia with fireplace and fully equipped summer kitchen. This classic English Manor is the epitome of refined sophistication.”

Ad

3257 Huntingdon Place, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

Size: 8,377 square feet

Address: 3257 Huntingdon Place, Houston, TX 77019

Listing: “Remarkably refined River Oaks 5-Bedroom recently constructed residence combines classic curb appeal with stylish selections and modern design in a premier location just steps from the Boulevard. Elegant Entry opens to regal reception spaces offering spectacular scale well-suited for entertaining with a climate-controlled wine vault, butler’s bar, and a pair of powder rooms. Gourmet Island Kitchen with La Cornue range and informal dining area open to sizable Den with fireplace and wall of iron and glass doors leading to Loggia with summer kitchen and cabana bath overlooking a serene saltwater swimming pool. Owner’s Retreat up with sitting area, gas fireplace, private covered balcony, and separate baths with luxurious appointments and bespoke dressing rooms. 4 Guest Suites + Upstairs Game Room. Paneled Elevator. Control4 Home Automation. Lutron Lighting & Automated Privacy Shades. Gated Motor Court leads to 2-car attached Garage + additional off-street parking.”

Ad

74 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380 (HAR)

Size: 10,183 square feet

Address: 74 East Shore Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Listing: “Overlooking Lake Woodlands, this remarkable French Normandy style home sits on a corner lot in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in The Woodlands. Through the privacy gates you will find a fountain, impeccable landscaping, a courtyard, newly installed putting green, and a pool. Re-designed and remodeled by Bella Casa Design Group, the home exudes quality in a soft transitional setting allowing the clean pallet of the home to frame the many fine features. Stunning views internalizing the lake beyond are found in the entire front of the home. The functional, unique brick-walled sunroom overlooking the pool and spa features an outdoor kitchen, fireplace and serving area. Elevator access to the third floor brings you to a complete suite with bedroom, seating, and an adjoining bath and can serve as an apartment for multiple uses. "

Ad

3409 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77027 (HAR)

Size: 7,338 square feet

Address: 3409 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, TX 77027

Listing: “New Classical” English Regency inspired home located in the St. Johns School quadrant of River Oaks. Finely detailed precast stone & stucco home accented with Valencia charcoal slate roof, metal windows & doors. As you enter the 4′x10′ custom steel door with 3 panels of 2″ beveled glass you note the European white oak herringbone fls. in the 10′x28′ Grand Entrance Hall. Transitional interiors are highlighted with the finest Calacatta & Statuary marble & many designer selections. The Gourmet Kitchen is anchored by bookmatched Calacatta marble clad island with Wolf/SubZero/Bosch appliances & 2-145 bottle SubZero wine coolers. Msuite features 13′ beamed ceiling & 11′x12′ Statuary slab marble fireplace surround. Mbath is clad in Statuary marble w/ kitchenette,separate closets,vanities & water closets. Lg. 2ndary bdrs w/en suite baths & large closets. Lutron Lighting system, speakers, state of the art AV capabilities, outdoor kitchen, & prof. landscaped yard. This Home Is A Must See!”

Ad

2232 Troon Road, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

Size: 6,488 square feet

Address: 2232 Troon Road, Houston, TX 77019

Listing: “Timeless River Oaks home on 22,225 lot, built in 1945 and meticulously updated with Curtis and Windham by the current owners. The main house features 5 bedrooms and is the perfect blend of family home and elegant entertaining spaces.”

3839 Inverness Drive, Houston, TX 77019 (HAR)

Size: 6,532 square feet

Address: 3839 Inverness Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Listing: “A River Oaks Treasure. This splendid 4-Bedroom residence nestled on over half an acre of park-like grounds offers a prestigious pedigree with original design by acclaimed architecture firm Staub Rather and revitalized by the quality craftsmanship of Costa Custom Homes with the tasteful selections of Cathy Chapman. Timeless interiors offer impeccable scale and modern conveniences to accommodate effortless entertaining and seamless indoor/outdoor living courtesy of landscape architect Lanson B. Jones. Primary Suite down with marble bath, walk-in dressing room, and adjacent Study with screened patio overlooking the meticulously manicured gardens surrounding a central artificial lawn. Ground-level Guest Suite. Elevator-installed to upper-level Game Room and Bedroom #3. A separate staircase ascends to Bedroom #4 creating a private retreat.”