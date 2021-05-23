Congressman Randy Weber: Jan. 6 Commission not needed

Congressman Randy Weber (R) 14th, did not vote to establish a commission to look into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says the commission set up will not favor fairness.

“We know it’s going to be very very partisan. Let the law enforcement do their job,” he said.

Don’t throw a couple of hundred million dollars at this. Let’s not let it be partisan and not about bashing President Trump. Weber talks about his vote against the Covid Hate Crimes Bill, the unity of the GOP and much more on Houston Newsmakers Sunday Morning and in the Houston Newsmakers EXTRA here.

Transgender Advocates fight against proposed Texas Legislation

Eighteen Transgender related bills have been signed into law in the United States so far this year with more being proposed in state legislatures across the country. Cathryn Oakley is Senior Counsel and State Legislative Director for Human Rights Campaign. She is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and says it is a familiar pattern.

“This is a part of a coordinated effort by opponents of LGBTQ equality to spread misinformation and to try to stoke fear, particularly in this case around Trans-Youth,” Oakley said.

She says those opposing transgender people now are the same ones who years ago opposed Gay Marriage.