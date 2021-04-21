Woman found dead in travel trailer after fire in northeast Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – A woman was found dead in a travel trailer after a small fire in northeast Houston Wednesday, firefighters said.

Officials said it happened at a trailer located at 5418 Bunte St. around 1:40 a.m.

According to investigators, a man said he met the woman Tuesday night and let her stay in the trailer because it was so cold outside. Investigators said he left the property and that’s when the fire broke out.

The woman’s body was found after the flames were put out, officials said.

Investigators said there was no electricity in the trailer.