Police: Small plane crashes into tree in Pearland; No injuries reported

Authorities say a small plane crashed into a tree in Pearland moments after takeoff, but no injuries were reported.

Pearland police said the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. at Skyway Manor Airport, located near Manvel and Fite Roads.

The aircraft lost power moments after takeoff, veered off the runway and crashed into the tree. The plane was in the air briefly.

One pilot and three passengers were in the plane when the incident occurred, Pearland police said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is working to clear the scene.