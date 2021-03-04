58ºF

HCSO: Construction worker hit, killed by heavy machine in south Houston

Tierra Smith
HOUSTON – A construction worker was killed on the job Wednesday afternoon in south Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed on Twitter.

The incident happened in the roadway after 3 p.m. near the 14800 block of Almeda, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe that one of the construction workers was working a heavy equipment machine when the machine struck the employee. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said an investigation is underway. The victim’s identity has not been released.

