How Houstonians can report damages from winter storm

The City of Houston is encouraging residents to report residential damage caused by the wintry weather last week.

Houstonians can submit damages via the “Personal Property Damage Reporting” forms in both English and Spanish.

These reports will help the city provide an accurate summary of affected structures, which is needed for the city and state to qualify for federal recovery assistance.

These also will allow city staffers to better understand the type of help the community needs as they coordinate resources with area partners.

Residents with broken pipes or water mains are encouraged to continue using 311 with those concerns so that Houston Public Works can isolate the leak. To keep call waiting times low, a suggested alternative is to go online with 311 at https://houstontx.gov/311 or download the Houston 311 app.

And for updates to the city’s ongoing response to the winter storm, residents should continue to visit www.houstonemergency.org. Recovery resource information is also available at that site.