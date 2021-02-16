Pearland residents search for electricity, food amid winter storm

HOUSTON – Even if some roads in the area are clear, the conditions outside on Monday night were bitter cold and many people were without power.

“This has been the coldest it’s been for a good while,” said Pearland resident Tilman Walker III.

After losing power around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Walker went outside to a car to charge his phone. He said he’s prepared to get through the night.

“We’ve got plenty of quilts, blankets, we’ve got plenty of stuff,” he said.

Not far away, Terrance Marsh left his home to search for a hotel room. He lost power around 7 a.m. on Monday.

“It’s really cold in the house. We have our fireplace just like he does. That’s how we keeping warm,” Marsh said.

The change in weather didn’t exactly get a warm reception.

“This is why I live here in Houston cause I don’t like the cold,” said Pearland resident Alexa Ramirez.

Ramirez and Camilo Piragauta went to the store in search of snacks and better cell phone service.

“We cannot talk to anybody. We cannot charge our phones. The only way to charge is to get in the car, turn on the car, wait there,” Piragauta said.