Large gas leak causes evacuations, road closures in Katy, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

KATY, Texas – A large gas leak has caused road closures and evacuations in Katy, Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday.

Deputies said FM 1463 is shut down from Cane Island Parkway to Spring Green Boulevard. A nearby Kroger and surrounding areas are being evacuated, according to FBCSO.

Fort Bend Hazmat has been called to the scene Katy Fire Department is investigating.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area, if possible.

