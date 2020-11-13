74ºF

Need a computer, Houston? This is how to apply for a refurbished computer via CARES Act funding

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – The City of Houston is providing Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, commonly known as CARES, Act funding to get computers into the hands of low-income Houston residents who need them the most.

To apply for a free refurbished computer, go to this website. You’ll need to provide your name, address, email address, proof of Houston residency, among other information for the application.

Learn more by calling 888-469-8365 or visiting https://www.computeraccessprogram.org/.

