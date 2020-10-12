This couple crafts desks for distance learners then gives them away for free

A Kentucky couple is working to help students forced into distance learning by to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim and Gloria Hollifield started “Marshall County Desks,” a program that gives students free desks.

They assemble desks for virtual learners in order to create a productive space for children at home.

“It takes longer to cut them all out and drill the holes in them and everything,” Jim says. “After I get all that done, it takes me about 20 minutes to per desk to put together, so I can put 10 to 12 together a day.”

He has already built 150 desks, sending 100 out to school resource officers. Every school in Marshall County has received desks.

His wife Gloria makes “goodie” baskets that go along with them.

“It’s important for the kids to have their own space, because we don’t know how long this is going to last,” Gloria says.

