Delta moves toward Louisiana: Must-watch videos, social media about the area

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the social media posts and videos gaining traction ahead of Delta’s landfall.

On I-10 about 15 miles west of #LakeCharles...backed up for miles and miles. Residents in this already storm-battered area appear to be listening to warnings ahead of #HurricaneDelta @NBCNightlyNews @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/G7LUeMuJlU — Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) October 8, 2020

🌀Prepare now for Hurricane #Delta. Be sure your emergency kit includes these items:



🥫Food & water

😷Face mask & hand sanitizer

💵Cash

💊Medication

🐶Pet supplies

📋Important documents



More: https://t.co/4wu03YCJ3c#lawx pic.twitter.com/NRxL1xWe8G — FEMA Region 6 (@FEMARegion6) October 7, 2020

Yep, those are #Delta rain bands moving through. Expect these on and off through tomorrow, gonna get mighty breezy overnight @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/K2vKBGvGvF — Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) October 8, 2020

Here’s some footage from our mission last night into Hurricane #Delta 🎥🌀 pic.twitter.com/7aw3bGUsJ7 — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) October 8, 2020

Hurricane #Delta makes landfall along the coast of northeastern Mexico near Puerto Morelos around 5:30 AM CDT with estimated maximum winds of 110 mph. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/cWKYybKCMi — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2020

NEW: enhanced damage south strip of Cancun where easterly eye wall winds funneled between the large hotels. Major structural damage within these zones of funneling winds from Category 2 Hurricane #Delta that just made landfall south of Cancun @RadarOmega_WX pic.twitter.com/QW5MSQV2Uj — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 7, 2020