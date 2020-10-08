Delta moves toward Louisiana: Must-watch videos, social media about the area

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the social media posts and videos gaining traction ahead of Delta’s landfall.
On I-10 about 15 miles west of #LakeCharles...backed up for miles and miles. Residents in this already storm-battered area appear to be listening to warnings ahead of #HurricaneDelta @NBCNightlyNews @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/G7LUeMuJlU— Sam Brock (@SamBrockNBC) October 8, 2020
Be sure to get all of the updates about Delta from KPRC 2′s Hurricane Headquarters. Also, follow Frank, Britta, Eric and Justin on social media.
🌀Prepare now for Hurricane #Delta. Be sure your emergency kit includes these items:— FEMA Region 6 (@FEMARegion6) October 7, 2020
🥫Food & water
😷Face mask & hand sanitizer
💵Cash
💊Medication
🐶Pet supplies
📋Important documents
More: https://t.co/4wu03YCJ3c#lawx pic.twitter.com/NRxL1xWe8G
Yep, those are #Delta rain bands moving through. Expect these on and off through tomorrow, gonna get mighty breezy overnight @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/K2vKBGvGvF— Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) October 8, 2020
Here’s some footage from our mission last night into Hurricane #Delta 🎥🌀 pic.twitter.com/7aw3bGUsJ7— Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) October 8, 2020
Hurricane #Delta makes landfall along the coast of northeastern Mexico near Puerto Morelos around 5:30 AM CDT with estimated maximum winds of 110 mph. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/cWKYybKCMi— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2020
5:15 am. In it. Getting slammed. Stronger than I expected. Near Punta Cancun. Chasing #Hurricane #DELTA in #Mexico pic.twitter.com/nf0oqih5x0— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) October 7, 2020
NEW: enhanced damage south strip of Cancun where easterly eye wall winds funneled between the large hotels. Major structural damage within these zones of funneling winds from Category 2 Hurricane #Delta that just made landfall south of Cancun @RadarOmega_WX pic.twitter.com/QW5MSQV2Uj— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 7, 2020
NEW: structural damage on Cancun strip from Hurricane #Delta that came in as a Cat 2 but with incredible cold cloud tops at -97C. Damage survey continues @RadarOmega_WX pic.twitter.com/2LDMqhZpD4— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 7, 2020