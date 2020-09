HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be holding a news conference Monday to talk about the county preparations for Tropical Storm Beta.

Hidalgo will be joined by other Harris County officials including Meteorologist and Director of Flood Operations Jeff Lindner and Harris County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, Francisco Sanchez.

The news conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. at the Houston TranStar building. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.