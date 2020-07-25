‘We got to go home.' Tropical Storm Hanna impacting local beaches

Strong winds and the occasional downpours were just enough to cause beachgoers to pack up and head out. Brazoria county leaders closed Surfside Beach ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Hanna down the Texas coast.

“It’s our first time over here, and it doesn’t look good. So we got to go home,” said Nizar Bechnati, who was visiting the beach.

High surf and gusty winds were also felt a short drive away at the San Luis Pass. Although the waves were rough, people were still out taking in the sights.

“It started out sunny and now it’s really rainy and the wind is blowing. We had to get out of here,” said Abeni Ojo, who was also visiting the beach.

It was much of the same at Jamaica Beach, where flags whipped in the wind and waves crashed along the shoreline.

While Hanna’s target appears to be elsewhere, for now, the storm is also a reminder of how busy the hurricane season can be.

“We’ve been watching on TV for a couple of days. I think tomorrow it’ll be a lot worse,” said Pattie Costello.