Family, friends mourn bicyclist killed by drunk driver

HOUSTON – Investigators said the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist was believed to be under the influence of drugs and speeding at the time of the crash. Maikon Tabarez, 33, was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle.

A prosecutor said Tabarez lost control of his car on John Ralston Road on Saturday night and struck Cindy Porter, 63. She died at the scene.

“I figured she’s going to go to the hospital, and the cop says she’s deceased just like that,” said James Porter, Cindy’s husband.

He said Cindy was known to ride her bicycle around the area and feed stray dogs. An empty bag of dog food was even found at the scene.

“We’re both Christians like I say,” James said. “That’s just what we do.”

During a court hearing on Sunday, the state said Tabarez had admitted to smoking PCP before the crash and was believed to be traveling more than 100 miles-per-hour.

The state also said Tabarez was no stranger to the law with four felony convictions and 19 misdemeanor convictions. A judge set bond in the case at $150,000.

One of Cindy’s neighbors, Christopher Cervantes, said he would often see her riding her bike.

“She would literally take her own food that she worked for and give it to these animals,” Cervantes said.

Samantha Duff is raising money for her family. He said a constable had already made a donation.