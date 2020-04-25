Takeout Shoutout: Bellissimo Ristorante in The Heights

HOUSTON – Bellissimo is a small family-owned Italian restaurant serving made-to-order pizzas and pasta with a Mexican flair. The food is lovingly created and served-up hot, fresh and with a lot of care.

The pasta is particularly impressive and beautifully displayed.

What we love about Bellissimo is the family pride that is baked into every dish they serve. This is soul-saving food cooked by real people who really want you to enjoy yourself.

Located in the Heights, this is one family restaurant that deserves your business.

Bellissimo Ristorante

Address: 1848 Airline Drive in Houston

Phone: 832-618-1168