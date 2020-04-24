Ask 2: Will hair and nail salons open on Friday?

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: I heard rumors that hair and nail salons would be open Friday. Can you confirm?

The answer: Gov. Abbott announced this week that starting Friday, retail stores can now reopen on a “to-go” basis. Meaning, stores can take online orders and initiate curbside pickup.

However, for the fate of all hair and nail salons in Texas, Abbott says he does plan to reopen them “at the beginning of May” along with enhanced safety standards.

The next update from Gov. Abbott will be on April 27.

For now, hair and nail salons remain closed for the time being.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.