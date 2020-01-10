These are the most popular baby names in Houston in 2019

HOUSTON – Houston welcomed 67,422 newborns in 2019, and hundreds of them share the same name.

For the third consecutive year, Emma and Liam remain the most popular baby names in the city, according to the Houston Health Department.

Data shows 424 boys were named Liam and 376 girls were named Emma in 2018. This year, those numbers decreased.

Here are the most common names used for boys and girls born in 2019:

Boy names

1. Liam, 338 boys named in 2019

2. Noah, 300

3. Mateo, 246

4. Matthew, 210

5. Jacob, 205

6. *David, 203

7. Sebastian, 203

8. Daniel, 201

9. *Alexander, 194

10. *James, 194

Girl names

1. Emma, 330 girls named in 2019

2. Olivia, 289

3. Mia, 257

4. Camila, 252

5. Sophia, 252

6. Sofia, 235

7. Isabella, 220

8. *Genesis, 180

9. *Emily, 175

10. Ava, 170

*Names that were not in the top 10 in 2018.