KPRC2's Keith Garvin named to local 'Men of the Year' list

HOUSTON - A familiar face at KPRC2 has another honor under his belt.

Keith Garvin, an Emmy-award winning journalist who has been at KPRC since August 2012, was recently named to Katy Magazine’s “Top 100 Men of The Year” list for 2018.

In the online article of the list, Katy Magazine mentions that it had to slim down from hundreds of nominations.

The list includes prominent men in the Katy and Houston area who have notable roles in the community, such as mayor, teacher of the year, successful athletics coaches, pastors, and various philanthropists.

Garvin is a native Texan, growing up in the Bryan area before playing football for the Wolfpack of University of Nevada and graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism.

In his professional career, Garvin has reported from numerous continents and interviewed important figures, such as former Secretaries of State Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell.

Garvin also attends Houston’s Second Baptist Church with his wife and four daughters, and is a dedicated member of the Houston Association of Black Journalists.

All 100 men featured in the list will be honored at an event held in Katy on June 19.





Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.