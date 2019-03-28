HPD detective relieved of duty in wake of deadly botched raid

HOUSTON - Since the deadly Harding Street drug raid, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has spoken highly of his special investigations unit, which is handling the investigation into that raid.

On Wednesday, KPRC2 Investigates discovered one of those officers was relieved of duty.

Angel August was relieved March 13, but officials didn't provide much insight into the decision. August was relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Authorities said August was one of the first members of the special investigations unit to be notified that four officers were shot and Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols were killed.

Records indicate August titled the offense report "Justifiable homicide -- Unfounded murder."

August was also assigned to the Homicide Division.

Acevedo hinted at August's situation last Thursday at City Hall but has yet to respond to KPRC2's requests for a comment.

The Houston Police Officers Union said it will defend August, who had been with the department since 2011.

