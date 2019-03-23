HPD sergeant taken into custody after being wanted in Pearland murder investigation, sources say

HOUSTON - A Houston police sergeant was taken into custody in Kingsville, south of Corpus Christi, after being wanted in connection with a murder investigation, sources confirmed.

Police were searching for 56-year-old Hilario R. Hernandez after a person was found dead inside a Pearland home Saturday afternoon, according to multiple sources.

The discovery was made at 12:01 p.m., when police responded to a call that stated a family member had died inside the home in the 1900 block of Canyon Creek Court.

It is unknown how that person died, but it is being investigated as a homicide. Officials did not specify how Hernandez is connected with the murder investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.