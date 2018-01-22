Bald eagle hatches as camera rolls in Webster

WEBSTER, Texas - A bald eagle family in Webster, Texas, is a little bit bigger Monday after one of the eggs hatched as a camera rolled.

Paul White, a retired videographer and photographer, captured the fluffy eaglet hatching on his high-definition camera.

As the eaglets hatch, White gives them names. The two eaglets in the nest are named Yellow Rose and Tex.

Their parents – dubbed Ma and Papa – are taking extra care with their sharp talons to avoid poking the eaglets, gingerly settling on top of them every now and then to protect their little bobbling heads from the elements.

It appears no other unhatched eggs remain in the nest.

White said since 2013, when the eagles moved in, five chicks have hatched in their tall pine tree near his home in Webster.

White started taking photos of the eagles building the nest, but later installed a camera with the help of a video viewer who provided the heavy equipment needed to get to the top of the pine.

White has photographed and captured video of every eaglet, but his cameras recently got a serious upgrade when avid watchers of his Facebook videos -- Texas Surveillance and Security -- provided a high-definition camera equipped with night-vision.

Now White and his Facebook friends can watch every moment of the nest's progress.

White said this morning, when the eaglet began to hatch, he and his wife were "sitting there cheering like it’s a football game.”

