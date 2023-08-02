Taylor Swift gives $100,000 bonuses to her Eras Tour truck drivers

Taylor Swift treats the crew on her Eras Tour all too well.
The “Love Story” singer has gifted each of the 50-plus truck drivers on her Eras Tour bonus checks for $100,000 as she wraps up the U.S. leg of her massively popular tour.
“Her father was the one that actually presented the checks to our drivers,” Shomotion trucking company CEO Mike Scherkenbach told TODAY. “And he presented handwritten letters from Taylor. It’s incredible that they would take that time, and what it means to our staff to be recognized.”
