Taylor Swift gives $100,000 bonuses to her Eras Tour truck drivers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Taylor Swift treats the crew on her Eras Tour all too well.

The “Love Story” singer has gifted each of the 50-plus truck drivers on her Eras Tour bonus checks for $100,000 as she wraps up the U.S. leg of her massively popular tour.

“Her father was the one that actually presented the checks to our drivers,” Shomotion trucking company CEO Mike Scherkenbach told TODAY. “And he presented handwritten letters from Taylor. It’s incredible that they would take that time, and what it means to our staff to be recognized.”

Read this story in its entirety on today.com.