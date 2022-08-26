Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech alleging patent infringement over COVID-19 vaccine, NBC News reports

Moderna said Friday that it is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging that the two companies copied Moderna’s technology to make its Covid vaccine Comirnaty.

“We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna’s inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission,” Moderna Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger said in a statement.

The patent infringement lawsuits were filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and the Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany, according to a news release.

