10 killed when plane crashes into hangar at Addison Airport, officials say

ADDISON, Texas - Ten people were killed when a small plane crashed into a hangar at Addison Airport on Sunday morning, according to reports.

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed around 9 a.m., according to reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft had taken off from the airport before crashing into the hanger. Officials said there was no one inside the hanger at the time of the crash.

The airport was closed for nearly an hour after the crash, but operations returned to normal.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but the NTSB will be investigating the incident.

