Black Friday 2022: What time Target, Walmart, more open

Once the turkey is packed up in leftover containers and the pumpkin pie is all gone, it’s time to get in your car and do some shopping, because Black Friday deals are here, and here’s when the stores are opening.
Who's open when?
As always, it’s probably smartest to confirm your nearest store’s hours before heading out on Black Friday, but here’s what we found so far regarding what retailers will be open and when.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Ashley Home Store: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Barnes & Noble: Opens at 8 a.m.
- Bass Pro Shops: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Best Buy: Many stores open at 5 a.m., although we did find some variation depending on location.
- Big Lots: Opens at 6 a.m.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Burlington: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Cabela’s: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Costco: Opens at 9 a.m.
- Crate & Barrel: Opens at 8 a.m.
- CVS Pharmacy: Normal business hours
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Dollar General: Normal business hours
- Dollar Tree: Normal business hours
- Five Below: Opens at 8 a.m.
- GameStop: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Hobby Lobby: Opens at 8 a.m.
- Home Depot: Opens at 6 a.m.
- HomeGoods: Opens at 7 a.m.
- IKEA: Normal business hours
- JCPenney: Opens on Thanksgiving, with doors staying open through Black Friday.
- JoAnn: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Kohl’s: Opens on Thanksgiving, with doors staying open through Black Friday. Doorbuster deals are expected through 1 p.m. Friday.
- Lowe’s: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Macy’s: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Mattress Farm: Opens at 8 a.m.
- Marshalls: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Michaels: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Neiman Marcus: Opens at 10 a.m.
- Nordstrom: Opens at 10 a.m.
- Old Navy: Locations may vary, but many stores open at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and stay open through Black Friday.
- Petco: Normal business hours
- PetSmart: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Rite Aid: Normal business hours
- Sam’s Club: Normal business hours
- Sears: Opens at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m., depending on location.
- Sephora: Varies by location
- Sur La Table: Many stores open at 7 a.m.
- Target: Opens at 7 a.m.
- TJ Maxx: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Ulta: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Walgreens: Normal business hours
- Walmart: Opens at 5 a.m.